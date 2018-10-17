No, I'd be surprised if Nick Foles is moved at this point. The time to trade him would have been during the offseason or before the season. Now that it's Week 7, Foles has less value on the trade market because it's hard to acquire and integrate a quarterback midseason (Jimmy Garoppolo was the exception last year). If a team traded for Foles now, they would likely want him to be their quarterback going forward into next season. So there are contract dynamics at play, too. Plus, look at the teams that would theoretically be in the market for a quarterback like Foles right now. The San Francisco 49ers seem committed to C.J. Beathard during Garoppolo's absence, and the Buffalo Bills have Josh Allen as their long-term quarterback despite his injury.