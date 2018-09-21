This is obvious, and it's applicable every week, but who isn't going to watch closely for Carson Wentz to get up after a hit? In Wentz's first game back from a torn ACL and LCL, I don't expect much rust. Wentz has been practicing all summer, and though he hasn't taken a hit, he's an incredibly talented player. I also don't think there should be any more worry of injury than there is in any other week; he's been cleared to play. But I expect Wentz to play like he did last season, which means he'll use his mobility, he'll extend plays, and he'll be aggressive. He won't stay clean the entire game. There will be anticipation about the first hit, but it's not just hits – there will also be heightened attention when he plants his leg, when he cuts, when he starts and stops. That's part of the intrigue about a player's first game back from major injury.