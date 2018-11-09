The Eagles are expected to play without cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Sidney Jones, forcing the them to make adjustments in the secondary. Rasul Douglas will start as the outside cornerback, which might cause some parties among Eagles fans eager to see Douglas on the field. With Jones out and Dexter McDougle sent packing, the Eagles need a new slot cornerback. They can move Avonte Maddox from safety to slot and use Corey Graham at safety, but don't be surprised if they turn to Cre'von LeBlanc even though he's only been with the team for a few days. Maddox is best as the deep safety right now and the Eagles like Graham in the third safety role, which allows them free Malcolm Jenkins to roam. But LeBlanc joined the team this week, so Jim Schwartz must be confident that he can handle such an important responsibility – especially because Cole Beasley is a big part of Dallas' game plan. The cornerbacks need a good performance against Amari Cooper, who is the Cowboys' new top option and who beat the Eagles for a deep touchdown while with Oakland last season. I'd use Ronald Darby to follow Cooper around the field.