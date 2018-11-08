The Eagles are shown old Eagles-Cowboys clips leading up to this game, too. Washington and the Giants are also big rivals, but the Cowboys had the largest profile while many of these players were children. The Eagles enter this game healthier than they've been, too, and they know their path to the playoffs is by winning the division. Washington is ahead of the Eagles right now, but the Eagles have a chance to take a two-game lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East with a win Sunday.