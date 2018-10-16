"I think it's that he's been able to stay on the field," offensive coordinator Mike Groh said. "He started off last season, had a role, and then he got banged up and he wasn't ever really able to fit back into that role. Whether he ever felt 100 percent after that [injury], I don't know. But he's been very consistent in his performance and very diligent with his preparation in all areas, whether it be running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield, and protecting the quarterback. Wendell has done a good job."