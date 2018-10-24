To give you a frame of reference, Barnett missed the Week 5 game against the Vikings. Graham played 84 percent of the defensive snaps that day, Bennett played 79 percent, Long played 47 percent, and Sweat played 13 percent. The Eagles missed Haloti Ngata in that game, too, so Bennett and Graham were options on the interior. They'll continue to play on the interior during passing downs even when Ngata is back. Long will likely take more snaps than what he played that day. But that's an idea of the workload that is coming to the defensive ends now that Barnett is gone.