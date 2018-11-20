Yes, it absolutely is. If the Eagles can win the NFC East – it's certainly conceivable considering they have four NFC East games remaining – then they host a home playoff game and their record doesn't matter. They would have a shot. With Carson Wentz at quarterback, the Eagles can get hot. You can argue that the Eagles aren't in the same class as teams such as New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams, and I don't disagree. But funny things can happen in January. An injury, an upset, a hot quarterback, and anything can happen in a single-elimination tournament. There should absolutely be hope that the Eagles make the playoffs. It doesn't make sense for them to try to tank or anything of that nature. And they have many needs — especially along the lines — but that will be a worry for January.