There's no one way to sugarcoat what's happening in the Eagles' secondary right now. They are depleted, and they might play Sunday without their five cornerbacks on the opening day roster, not to mention a starting safety. Unless Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones, or Avonte Maddox can recover this week (they all have missed practice this week), the Eagles' cornerbacks on Sunday will be Chandon Sullivan, De'Vante Bausby, and Cre'von LeBlanc. Their safeties other than Malcolm Jenkins will be Corey Graham, Tre Sullivan, and Deiondre' Hall. It's as bad as a position group has been hit in my time covering the Eagles. But as defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said, "they don't start you with extra points in the beginning of the game and you don't get any gold stars for performing with fill-in players or backup players, just like nobody grades you on a curve if you stay 100 percent healthy." This is what the Eagles have; they'll need to make it work. Of course, it doesn't help when Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram are on the other side, with Eli Manning coming off a few good games. The Eagles need their pass rush more than even before, and their young cornerbacks must put up a respectable effort. But if the pass rushers can pressure Eli Manning like they did earlier this season, it will make a difference. They have the advantage at the line of scrimmage.