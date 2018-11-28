Interesting question. You're right that Carson Wentz hasn't used his legs often this season, which even he admitted last week. The Eagles aren't going to him on designed runs. He's moving around, so I disagree he's a statue in the pocket. But he's not tucking the ball and running as much as he could. (He did it effectively against Jacksonville in London.) Remember the Monday night game against Washington last year? Wentz rushed for 63 yards and that was a big threat for the Eagles. Perhaps it's trying to protect himself, but it can certainly still be a part of Wentz's repertoire. He moves well enough. He doesn't want to be known as a running quarterback, although it adds a different dimension to the offense when he can get a first down on the ground. That was an emphasis of former quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo. It's something I'll explore further this week.