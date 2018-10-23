The Dallas Cowboys traded a first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for wide receiver Amari Cooper, a blockbuster deal that gives the Cowboys the No. 1 wide receiver they've lacked. It was a steep price – the NFL Network reported that the Eagles offered a second-round pick – and it was especially steep given that Cooper will soon require a new contract. But Cooper is nonetheless an intriguing talent. He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 draft and topped 1,000 receiving yards in his first two seasons before struggling the past season and a half. He's still only 24, so if he stays in Dallas, he's someone the Eagles must contend with for years to come. Cooper had a 63-yard touchdown against the Eagles in Week 16 last season.