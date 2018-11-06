It remains to be seen what kind of shape Jernigan is in or how he was affected by the injury. If the Eagles can get the player they had last year, it will be a major boon for the team — akin to a midseason trade. Jernigan was a core player on the Eagles' defensive line last season, even if he often came off the field on third down. He could win one-on-ones next to Fletcher Cox, was a key cog in the run defense, and was a bona fide starter for the team. They haven't had that this year, especially while Haloti Ngata nursed an injury. Ngata is an accomplished player, but he's better suited for the Beau Allen role as the No. 3 defensive tackle. Jernigan is the player the Eagles needed back. And if he's up for it, he might have greater use in the passing game this season because the Eagles' defensive end rotation has shortened after Derek Barnett's injury.