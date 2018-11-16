The Eagles' lack of scoring this season has been well-documented this week, and it needs to be rectified if the Eagles have any chance of beating New Orleans. The Eagles are averaging 22 points per game this season and have topped 23 points just twice this season. New Orleans leads the NFL with 36.7 points per game and topped 50 last week. The Eagles need to play closer to the Saints' average. They're not going to win a defensive slugfest. They need to keep up in points with the Saints. That will require a fast start. The Eagles' 21 points in the first quarters of games this season are the fewest in the NFL. New Orleans averages 19 points in the first halves of games this season. Good luck trying to come back from a big deficit against them. If Cameron Johnston is punting often on Sunday, the Eagles are going to lose.