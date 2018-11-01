Tate said all the right things about coming to Philadelphia, mentioning the passion of the fan base – he saw it first-hand on his flight from Detroit – and excitement about competing for a championship and playing more than eight games in an Eagles uniform. He didn't know how he would fit in yet, but he already started his crash course on the offense. He'll need to learn not the entire playbook, but rather, the routes required of him early in his time with the Eagles. He's thankful it's a bye week so he'll get a chance to learn the system for the next week. Remember, last season, Jay Ajayi played a few days after his trade.