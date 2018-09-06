The Eagles' secondary has a chance to be one of the best in the NFL this season, but they're not going to stop Jones. They just need to contain him and make sure no one else goes off against them. Jones can move around the formation. The Eagles will stick to Jalen Mills on one side and Ronald Darby on the other. They'll all see time on Jones. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is going to look in his direction, and the Eagles know it. But how strong will the coverage be on Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley, the other top two receivers? The Falcons did not have another wide receiver with more than three catches in either of the two matchups against Schwartz's Eagles defense. (And Ryan's passer rating has been below his career and season marks in both games.)