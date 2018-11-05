vs. Dallas (3-4), Nov. 11: The Cowboys will play tonight against the Tennessee Titans, so it will be known tomorrow morning whether this Sunday will be a meeting of two 4-4 teams or if the Cowboys need to beat the Eagles to keep pace with them in the standings. It will be a different Cowboys team from the first seven of weeks of the season because they added wide receiver Amari Cooper. A first-round pick was a steep price to pay for Cooper, but it landed them help in the passing game that they badly needed. The Eagles will enter this game with extended rest and the Cowboys will be on a short week, so that could be an Eagles advantage. The Cowboys probably won't be happy to see Golden Tate again – he had eight catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns against them Sept. 30 while with the Lions.