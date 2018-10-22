I was surprised by the message Doug Pederson conveyed after the game. He tried explaining how the "pressure" is off the Eagles, that "nobody on the outside world is giving us a chance to do much of anything,"and "no one has given us … much credit going into games." Never mind that they've been favored to win every week, that they've been viewed as a contender even while struggling early this season, and that they're the defending Super Bowl champions. It counters the offseason message of embracing "the target" and the "new normal." It seemed a reach at trying to hit the note that worked last year, embracing the underdog mentality. But remember how Pederson wanted them to rip off the dog masks?