Golden Tate played only 29 percent of the snaps. I know it was his first game, but that's not enough. The Eagles traded for a 30-year-old Pro Bowler in the final year of his contract; there's no waiting until next year. It was an eight-game purchase. They can't wait until December. I was surprised by how little they used him. After having the bye week to work him into the offense, there needed to be a bigger role and a better plan. I thought he was going to have a greater effect on the game than he did, and I don't put the blame on him. I put it on the coaching staff.