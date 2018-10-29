Howie Roseman is aggressive and always looking for ways to improve the roster, but I can see him acting with more urgency after moving to 4-4. Plus, deadlines spur action. Of course, it must be the right deal. I can't see Roseman giving away a valuable pick, especially if it's only for a rental. I think he'd rather target someone like Jay Ajayi last year who will help the team next season, too. If Jalen Mills is out for an extended period of time, I can see the secondary being more of a priority. They've dealt with injuries at cornerback and safety this season and can use another piece there. I've long said defensive tackle should be an area to upgrade, but that also depends on whether Tim Jernigan will return this season. And they can use another offensive playmaker, although they're going to get Darren Sproles back soon and might get Mike Wallace back, too.