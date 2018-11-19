On defense, it wasn't much better. They knew they needed to play tough red-zone defense, yet the Saints scored on four of five trips. They couldn't get off the field enough on third downs, allowing conversions on 6 of 11 attempts. Brees wasn't sacked. He was hit once. The run defense, once among the class of the NFL, allowed 4.7 yards per carry. And the injuries continue to get worse, too – especially in the secondary. The Eagles finished the game without a single cornerback who was on the roster at the start of the season. The opponents might get easier for the Eagles after this, but the personnel in the defensive backfield could be a major concern going forward.