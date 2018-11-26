I'm not sure this is the week to offer disapproval of Jim Schwartz. The defense held the Giants to three points in the second half and forced three consecutive punts with a secondary that ended the game with Cre'von LeBlanc and De'Vante Bausby as the only healthy cornerbacks. They let up too many plays in the first half, but over the course of the game, they made plays to win and they kept the Giants' scoring down in the second half. Schwartz has his shortcomings, but he's a very good defensive coordinator. That's been proven in Philadelphia and elsewhere. The Eagles have five wins this season in large part because of the defense, and they won a game with more injuries at cornerback than any time in recent memory in Philadelphia.