Look for the Eagles to address running back during the offseason, especially after Jay Ajayi's injury. The last time the Eagles spent a pick in the first two rounds on a running back, it was LeSean McCoy in 2009. He turned into the franchise's all-time leading running back. They have three picks in the first two rounds in 2019. If the right running back is on the board in the second round, I wouldn't rule out the Eagles taking one. They can also look for a running back on the open market. The player that would intrigue me is Atlanta's Tevin Coleman, who I think can be a productive starting running back. But there's a lot of time before March. For now, the Eagles must find a way to have a productive running game this season. They've already showed promise in two games without Ajayi.