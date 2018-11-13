How are you liking this chilly fall weather, folks? It's a bit rainy this morning, too, so you might need an umbrella for your morning commute. But, before you head out, we've got updates on where Amazon HQ2 has landed (hint: not here); a dispatch from the national conference of Catholic bishops following a summer of scandal; plus a look at an unusual new benefit being offered to Jefferson employees.

Vatican orders U.S. bishops to halt plans for vote on sex-abuse reforms 

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops kicked off a three-day gathering Monday morning with a stunning announcement: the Vatican ordered them to hold off on voting on a series of new accountability measures.

The Baltimore conference comes on the heels of a summer that saw the toppling of bishops over sex-abuse related allegations and the Pennsylvania grand jury report which shook the Catholic community.

The event was supposed to include debate over a slate of reforms including new standards for bishops' conduct in handling abuse claims, which a recent Inquirer and Boston Globe report found to be rife with failure.

Jefferson adds a new employee perk: Free genetic testing

Last month Jefferson (which combines Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University) notified its more than 30,000 workers that they can take advantage of an unusual new benefit: free genetic tests.

The panel of genetic tests flag people at higher risk for certain cancers and heart problems, as well as those who may metabolize medications in unusual ways.

As might be expected considering the popularity of consumer genetic-testing kits, so far employee interest is high.

New blazes fan fresh fears in California as some return home

Wildfires that have burned down hundreds of homes and prompted hundreds of thousands to evacuate continue to rage in California.

The "Camp Fire" in Northern California became the deadliest wildfire in state history as its death toll rose to 42 Monday evening. There, the town of Paradise has burned to the ground.

Some residents who had fled the fires in Southern California were allowed to return Monday, some to destroyed homes, while others were told to leave as new fires erupted.

Trump Smokey Bear
Ed Wexler, CagleCartoons.com
Trump Smokey Bear
"I'm not a basketball Luddite. The time-out contests with students costumed in giant coffee cups can be amusing. The new video scoreboard offers replays, highlights, and classic Palestra moments. … But at the Palestra, the game and the court should be sacrosanct."
— Howard Gensler, author of Pride of the Palestra and a curator of the Palestra Museum, on Penn’s decision to sell the court’s naming rights.

Oriental squash are pictured at Produce Junction in Glenside, Pa., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. The grocery store chain stocks a variety of specialty produce in response to demand from immigrant communities in the region. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
As Philly's immigrant population grows, Produce Junction in Glenside has become a hub for Thai eggplants, cactus pears, rambutan, dragon fruit, and other hard-to-find fruits and veggies.