I always keep a notebook on me and have several lists going, including tracking story ideas and every individual task that needs to go into it: Call X, check on Y, request Z data. As Election Day neared, I could keep momentum going by always being able to see what stories I had coming up and what I needed to do to make them happen. My big thing is to always take time for lunch, which I always eat with friends. Taking half an hour in the middle of the day to sit down, eat, and talk with friends helps keep me sane.