Let's get the bad news out of the way: it's wintry mix time, y'all. Grab a scarf and an umbrella as today's forecast includes a variety show of snow, sleet, and freezing rain; though your morning commute should be fine. There's more bad news for Sixers fans — last night's game wasn't quite the welcome party the team wanted for Jimmy Butler. But there is good news for Democrat Andy Kim in New Jersey's Third Congressional District: he's now won that hotly contested race.