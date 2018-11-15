Let's get the bad news out of the way: it's wintry mix time, y'all. Grab a scarf and an umbrella as today's forecast includes a variety show of snow, sleet, and freezing rain; though your morning commute should be fine. There's more bad news for Sixers fans last night's game wasn't quite the welcome party the team wanted for Jimmy Butler. But there is good news for Democrat Andy Kim in New Jersey's Third Congressional District: he's now won that hotly contested race.

Rep. Tom MacArthur concedes to Andy Kim as N.J. race is called

In a closely watched, tight race, Democrat Andy Kim was declared the winner in New Jersey's Third Congressional District Wednesday.

His opponent Rep. Tom MacArthur said Wednesday night that he had called Kim to concede. Kim will be the first Asian American elected to the House from New Jersey, and the first Korean American elected to Congress in two decades.

Come January, Democrats will have a majority in the U.S. House and a wave of new members from our region. Reporter Jonathan Tamari sat down with some of them to discuss what they're going to do with that power.

Sixers fall to Magic to spoil Jimmy Butler’s debut

Jimmy Butler's highly-anticipated debut with the Sixers wasn't all that magical. The Sixers surrendered a 16-point fourth-quarter lead en route to losing to the Orlando Magic last night, 111-106.

The swingman, who was officially acquired on Monday, spent the game getting used to the team and still came away with 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting to go with two assists.

Wednesday just wasn't a great day for local basketball teams and high expectations: Villanova lost to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of the 2018 national championship game that turned out to be no match.

Will Burlington County couple face criminal charges for homeless man’s missing donations?

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has announced a news conference this afternoon on the investigation of the couple accused of squandering the money raised to benefit Johnny Bobbitt Jr., the homeless man whose act of kindness and appeal to help him went viral last year.

The couple, Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico, raised about $400,000 for Bobbitt via GoFundMe. Bobbitt has since accused them of using the money as their own, forcing him again to panhandle on city streets. The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal investigation into the dispute in September.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

That squirrel is really moving. Glad you caught it, @onelaneswitch.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson
"All the homes I lived in as a child are gone. All of my friends' family homes are gone. Most escaped with only the clothes they were wearing. The shopping centers are ash, the movie theater decimated. Our town is not a town at all anymore."
— Inquirer reporter Sarah Todd on the loss of her hometown, Paradise, Calif., which was destroyed by wildfires last week.
  • Philadelphia may have lost its bid for Amazon's new headquarters but we dodged a "prosperity bomb," columnist Will Bunch writes.
  • When four residents went rogue and cleaned up an ugly lot in their South Philly neighborhood, they were worried the lot's owner would end their makeshift park. Instead, columnist Ronnie Polaneczky writes, the landowner became a surprising ally.

(iStock photo)
Your Daily Dose of | Pups

This weekend the National Dog Show heads to Oaks, Pa. with nearly 2,000 participating pooches available for pets — including adorably odd breeds that look like mops, lambs, and piles of wrinkles.