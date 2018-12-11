Can you believe it's already December? The year has flown by, but luckily our movie, music, TV, and theater critics have been reflecting on the past 12 months to compile their Best of 2018 lists. Rediscover your favorite cultural moments of the year, find out what our critics deemed the cream of the crop, and let the debates begin. When you've finished your trip through time, you won't want to miss a tale from Lancaster County on the power that one Election Day vote can have.

Best of 2018: Our critics pick the best of music, movies, TV and more

Take a break from holiday stress to look back on the year in pop culture, thanks to the Inquirer Arts & Lifestyle critics' Best of 2018 lists. From theater to live music, from the big screen to the small screen, they’ve named their favorites of the year.

When a new tax collector elected himself in a Pa. town, chaos ensued

Think your vote doesn’t make a difference? Then you should get to know Jeffrey Cutler.

He was elected tax collector in 2013 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County by one vote — his vote, a write-in.

He set up shop as township tax collector and that's when, local and county officials say, things went sour. He's since been stripped of his office and has responded with a torrent of lawsuits.

Coal Delivery
Rick McKee, The Augusta Chronicle, GA
Coal Delivery
"More than two million people are behind bars in the American criminal justice system. Almost all of them will eventually be freed. It is in no one's interest that they are ill-equipped to deal with that freedom when it comes." — Beth Anne Mumford, Pennsylvania state director of Americans for Prosperity, on why Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey should support the First Step Act.

Spence the dog jumps onto Earl Wiles during the third Friends for Vets service dog graduation ceremony at the Camden County Correctional Facility in Camden, N.J., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Spence the dog jumps onto Earl Wiles during the third Friends for Vets service dog graduation ceremony at the Camden County Correctional Facility in Camden, N.J., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.

It was puppy love at first sight when a group of South Jersey veterans met their new service dogs, trained by inmates at the Camden County Correctional Facility, on Monday.