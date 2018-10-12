In Bridgeport, racism is roiling the borough, and the last nine months have been none too easy for the town's first African American and openly gay mayor. In Philadelphia, though, one thing is connecting more of us than originally thought: potentially hazardous industrial sites. There's an average of three per block across the city, according to new research. But there's still reason to celebrate, and it's spelled E-A-G-L-E-S. After a shaky start to the season, the old Super Bowl Birds were back last night to dominate over the Giants, hopefully giving us a glimpse of things to come. And speaking of Philly specials, this urban fisherman says he used none other than soft pretzels and hot dogs to catch a catfish in a Center City storm drain. Yeah, really. Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning. — Oona Goodin-Smith (@oonagoodinsmith, morningnewsletter@philly.com)