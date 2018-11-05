Well, it's almost Election Day, so of course, we've got our eyes on voters this morning. Most interesting to me is a story from my colleague Justine McDaniel about young people, some not even old enough to vote themselves, who are joining politics for the first time. It says a lot about our political climate. And, as we mentioned briefly yesterday, the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Boston Globe have teamed up for a special report on the failures of American bishops throughout the Catholic Church's sex abuse crisis. Reporters from both newsrooms visited nine states, conducted scores of interviews, and reviewed thousands of pages of records to produce this report. It's a must-read.