Well, it's almost Election Day, so of course, we've got our eyes on voters this morning. Most interesting to me is a story from my colleague Justine McDaniel about young people, some not even old enough to vote themselves, who are joining politics for the first time. It says a lot about our political climate. And, as we mentioned briefly yesterday, the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Boston Globe have teamed up for a special report on the failures of American bishops throughout the Catholic Church's sex abuse crisis. Reporters from both newsrooms visited nine states, conducted scores of interviews, and reviewed thousands of pages of records to produce this report. It's a must-read.

American bishops face new judgment over sexual abuse after decades of failed reforms, cover-ups

In 2002, America's Catholic bishops gathered for a historic conference and vowed to remove abusive priests from the church.

But they specifically excluded themselves from these landmark child-protection measures  and they failed to police themselves.

According to an examination by the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Boston Globe, 130 U.S. bishops have been accused during their careers of failing to adequately respond to sexual misconduct in their dioceses. And there have been few consequences.

‘Ready to fight’: Young people joining politics cite Parkland

Age is nothing but a number to new political activists. A wave of young people are mobilizing ahead of tomorrow's midterm elections, and some aren't even old enough to vote.

Many are energized by the issue of gun violence following the deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. in February.

But they aren't the only demographic anxiously awaiting tomorrow's poll results. Across the country, voters are angry and divided.

A polio-like illness is on the rise again. But why?

A mysterious disease is affecting dozens of children in the U.S. this fall, causing them to suffer from sudden muscle weakness or paralysis.

Researchers tracking the disease are fairly certain enterovirus D68 is to blame. Its symptoms are similar to what happens with polio and it has traveled through the population on a multi-year cycle, spiking every two years.

But questions about the virus still remain. Why do some patients with symptoms test negative for the virus? And why does it affect some kids and not others?

Blue Wave
Signe Wilkinson
Blue Wave
"Be good to each other, they say. Be compassionate toward friend and stranger alike. It's the only way to embody the decency that Americans are supposed to be known for. Well, allow me to get the Decency Train rolling." — Columnist Ronnie Polaneczky on why a vote for Philly's Fair Workweek legislation is a vote for decency.

Your Daily Dose of | CBD

Smoothies are just the latest food product you can get infused with CBD, or cannabidiol, oil in Philly. But does it actually have any health benefits?