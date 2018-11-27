The Philadelphia skyline is really something special. There's nothing like the first sight of it on a trip home, at least to me. If you feel the same, you'll want to dive into my colleague Julia Terruso's story on how the city's skyline has transformed over the past few decades, and what it says about Philly. On a more serious note, this morning we've got a look at the troubling findings of a new climate report and what it means for our region, plus news on the effects of water contamination in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

Philadelphia’s skyline rising: From a colonial church spire to glassy blue Comcast 2

The Philadelphia skyline as seen from the South Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River September 26, 2017.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
The Philadelphia skyline as seen from the South Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River September 26, 2017.

As the story goes, it was a gentleman's agreement that kept Philadelphia buildings shorter than William Penn's hat atop City Hall until 1985.

The city skyline has changed rapidly ever since, from the towers at Liberty Place to the Comcast Technology Center opening next year. Its evolution reflects the city's shifting story as clearly a skyscraper's blue glass windows reflect the sun.

Want to get a nice look at our ever-changing skyline? Don't miss the 10 best places to view it around town.

Federal climate report details troubling findings for Pa., N.J.

The subtle, less distinct turn of the seasons in our region is just one of the multiple visible signs of climate change that will continue to impact the Northeast, according to a new national climate assessment.

The report found the Northeast is among the areas most heavily impacted by rising temperatures, effects of which will include sea level rise along the coast, less snowpack, more rain, and more deaths from extreme heat.

The Trump administration released the Congress-mandated assessment over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Environmental groups claimed the timing was intended to bury the sweeping report.

First blood tests in Bucks, Montco show above-average contamination after tainted water

First results are in after residents in Bucks and Montgomery Counties participated in a blood-testing program because their drinking water was contaminated by chemicals on nearby military bases.

The averaged results mailed to the 235 residents in Horsham, Warminster, and Warrington Townships who participated show a dramatically higher presence of some chemicals in their blood than the general U.S. population.

The letter, sent by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, offers a first look at the potential health effects of the water contamination on more than 70,000 residents in the affected towns before a full report is released.

Lower
Signe Wilkinson
Lower
"Everywhere around the world where bikes have been prioritized over motor vehicles, positive outcomes have resulted for health, safety, transportation and economics. And there's no reason to believe doing the same to one of Philadelphia's most famous retail and cultural destinations won't reap similar results."
— Randy LoBasso of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia on why Philly should ban parking on South Street.

Kyle Ruffin, left, a founding member of Impact 100 South Jersey, talks to new member Maggie McMahon, center, and returning member Nancy Mansfield during a recent information session at Inkwood Books in Haddonfield.
KEVIN RIORDAN
Kyle Ruffin, left, a founding member of Impact 100 South Jersey, talks to new member Maggie McMahon, center, and returning member Nancy Mansfield during a recent information session at Inkwood Books in Haddonfield.

