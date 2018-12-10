If the city seems a little down today, we know why: the Eagles suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Cowboys Sunday that may very well have ended their season. For fans who can handle it, we've got a look back at last night's game and how it fell apart. For those who can't, we've got something else that's green you could read about instead: Pennsylvania's marijuana industry, and the Queen of Cannabis who rules over it. Medical marijuana retailer Chris Visco has quite the interesting origin story to share.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Birds lose in overtime to Cowboys and spoil their hopes of first place

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, is stopped by the Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, right, on a 2nd quarter keeper  on December 9, 2018.

DAVID MAIALETTI
DAVID MAIALETTI
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, is stopped by the Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, right, on a 2nd quarter keeper  on December 9, 2018.

"You've got to hate this feeling," coach Doug Pederson said after the Eagles lost in overtime to the Dallas Cowboys 29-23 Sunday, giving them a 6-7 record and dashing their hopes of winning the NFC East.

From beginning — what the Eagles think was a botched call on the first play of the game — to end — a Cowboys touchdown caught on a deflection by Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas — it was an ugly game for the Birds.

Fans were not happy about a call that brought back an Eagles touchdown late in the game, either. At the end of the day, the Eagles defensive line didn't do enough and Carson Wentz wasn't good enough to pull out a win.

Pa.’s biggest weed dealer is a brash and bold entrepreneur who is also an enthusiastic patient

Chris Visco’s resume is varied, to say the least. She’s been a major buyer for a department store, taught serial killers how to make lamps, run several political campaigns, and operated a bakery.

Now she's the biggest legal weed dealer in Pennsylvania, thanks to her chain of cannabis dispensaries scattered across the Philly suburbs and her unorthodox route to the top of the industry.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in New Jersey are looking to pair legalizing weed for adult use with a remedy for past discriminatory marijuana arrests by erasing those criminal records.

In Comcast’s hometown, the chasm between internet haves and have-nots looks intractable

From completing homework to finding jobs, so much of our lives now happen online. But in Philadelphia, new U.S. Census data has confirmed what many have long suspected: large sections of the city have minimal access to fast internet services at home.

In fact, the city has the second-lowest rate of broadband penetration among the nation's 25 largest cities, and Philly actually recorded a decline in internet access between 2016 and 2017.

Wealthier parts of Philadelphia fare more favorably, data shows, illuminating a stark digital divide.

What you need to know today

Opinions

Midwest ballot box
Adam Zyglis, The Buffalo News, NY
Midwest ballot box
"But everything I've seen so far out of France is singing loudly that, yes, it's a small world, after all and that what's happening on the barricades is both a reflection of what's going on in much of the developed world and a screaming alarm for what could come next." Columnist Will Bunch on what the unrest in France could mean for America.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Philadelphos

Many know Philadelphia as the City of Brotherly Love, but the adoption of the addendum “and Sisterly Affection” has a more obscure history in sex work and women’s rights.