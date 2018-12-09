Times have changed so giving tips or gifts to some of the professions listed here could be questionable. I would say it comes down to familiarity. When I was younger (yes, I am going there), we had the same mail carrier for years. I don't recall never seeing this man deliver the mail and he arrived around the same time every day. Today, I don't consistently see or know who delivers the mail. If I see a carrier one day, then the next time I see one, it's a different person. How can I give a tip in that situation? So I agree, it has to be someone that we have a personal relationship with. But it is the season to be kind and charitable so then the question, does it matter —