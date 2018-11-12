Well, that was a tough game to watch. If you didn't catch the Eagles' brutal loss to the Cowboys last night, read on to find out why there may be some bitter and possibly hungover fans about town this morning. On a more serious note, two of our top stories today build on ongoing narratives shaping our communities. The first is the story of a Denver man who has broken his silence over abuse in the Catholic seminary after learning of investigations into clergy abuse. The second reports that hunger in Philadelphia has increased, following a disappointing pattern in which the city stumbles while nationwide trends improve.