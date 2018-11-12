Well, that was a tough game to watch. If you didn't catch the Eagles' brutal loss to the Cowboys last night, read on to find out why there may be some bitter and possibly hungover fans about town this morning. On a more serious note, two of our top stories today build on ongoing narratives shaping our communities. The first is the story of a Denver man who has broken his silence over abuse in the Catholic seminary after learning of investigations into clergy abuse. The second reports that hunger in Philadelphia has increased, following a disappointing pattern in which the city stumbles while nationwide trends improve.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

‘Ripe for abuse’: How Catholic sex scandal convinced one seminarian to go public

Stephen Szutenbach shown here in his home in Orlando, Florida, October 21, 2018.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Stephen Szutenbach shown here in his home in Orlando, Florida, October 21, 2018.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meets in Baltimore this week. Clergy sex-abuse claims, which an Inquirer and Boston Globe report recently revealed to be severely mishandled in their ranks, is likely to be a topic of focus.

It was such high profile reports on misconduct in the Catholic church and the release of the Pennsylvania grand jury report on clergy sex abuse released earlier this year that prompted one young seminarian to come forward with a story of his own.

Stephen Szutenbach says he left the seminary in 2004 after he was abused by a priest in Denver. Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput was head of the Denver archdiocese at that time.

Cowboys 27, Eagles 20: Birds fall to 4-5 in an important NFC East game

The Super Bowl champs lost to their rivals the Cowboys at home last night, giving the team a losing record and likely breaking some hearts along the way.

"This one hurt," quarterback Carson Wentz said, blaming a slow start for the loss that brought both teams to 4-5 and put the Eagles two games behind NFC East leader the Washington Redskins.

Columnist David Murphy called the game the worst since Doug Pederson took over as coach. More bad news: The Saints provide a major challenge for the Birds next week.

Report: Hunger in Philadelphia increases 22 percent

Nationwide, food insecurity numbers are dropping; 11.1 percent of the population was living with hunger between 2015 and 2017, down from 15.7 between 2012 and 2014.

That's not what is happening in Philadelphia where those numbers are actually going up. From 2015 to 2017, 18.3 percent of the population was food insecure. In the 2012-2014 period, only 16.7 percent of Philadelphians were living with hunger.

These numbers are just another way Philly is out of step with national trends, like where incomes are rising and poverty is falling.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

View this post on Instagram

🍂🍁 It’s cuffing season!

A post shared by Mabel 劉 (@mablist) on

Nothing like a crisp fall day for a run, @mablist.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we'll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Again and Again and…
Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com
Again and Again and…
"I just counted, and it seems that I have 24 ribs. That seems like an excessive amount, no? I'd be more than willing to replace the three that you broke. Tell you what, I could even throw in another three to fortify them you can never have too many ribs, Ruth!"
— Monica Weymouth on the ways she is willing to help Ruth Bader Ginsburg serve on the Supreme Court until she’s 90.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | The Future

A Roy Orbison hologram performed at Parx Casino in Bensalem over the weekend. It was as freaky to watch as you'd expect, writes music critic Dan DeLuca.