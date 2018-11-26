From Turkey Day to Sunday's big Eagles win, this holiday weekend was one for the birds. The Eagles' season is still alive this morning, and that fact is sure to be bringing some smiles to Philadelphians today. The expansion of Philly's in-demand MaST charter schools and a new program aiming to get small local businesses a slice of the eds-and-meds pie may cause a few smiles of their own. We've got the details on both for you.

Jake Elliott’s 43-yard field goal keeps Birds alive in the NFC East

This season ain't over 'til it's over. With a game-winning field goal from kicker Jake Elliott amid a second-half comeback, the Eagles kept their postseason dreams alive Sunday with a 25-22 win over the Giants.

Quarterback Carson Wentz led the team on the game-winning drive in the final six minutes and coach Doug Pederson made a "fearless" call at fourth-and-1 to put them in field goal range. Elsewhere in the offense, Josh Adams, an undrafted rookie from Central Bucks South and Notre Dame, and Corey Clement both had a big impact.

The Birds are now just one game out of first place in the NFC East with two games left against Washington and one against Dallas. After the game, Pederson called the win "a great boost for the entire team."

Riverfront complex, media center, telescope. These are Philadelphia public schools?

In the last decade, the charter school sector in Philadelphia has doubled and now enrolls about one-third of public-school students in the city.

Northeast Philadelphia's nationally recognized Mathematics, Sciences and Technology Community Charter School — known as MaST — is part of that growth and claims a wait-list of more than 11,000.

While the Philadelphia School District has struggled to fix environmental problems amid $5 billion in repair needs, MaST is opening two more campuses in the next year, one in a brand-new building overlooking the Delaware River.

Philadelphia launches push to get hospitals and universities to buy local

Philly's vast eds and meds community has a lot of buying power. In an effort to give local businesses a slice of that pie, a city-wide initiative is launching Wednesday.

Called Philadelphia Anchors for Growth & Equity (or PAGE), the collaboration looks to boost local purchasing by some of the city's biggest employers. The initial goal is to localize $500 million in contracts at 13 Philly hospitals and universities.

But that's not all: PAGE also hopes to create as many as 5,000 living wage, middle-skill jobs for residents in eight to 10 years.

Opinions

November 25, 2018
Signe Wilkinson
November 25, 2018
"Not everyone afflicted by poverty carries and uses a gun to hurt other people. Focused Deterrence has a proven track record of success of targeting those that do."
— Reuben Jones of Frontline Dads and lawyer Bryan Lentz on Philly’s pivot to fighting poverty in order to quell gun violence.

Your Daily Dose of | History

Nature has reclaimed much of the trolley trails that used to weave through Fairmount Park. Now their remains are on track to become a new nature walk.