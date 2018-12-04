It's not over 'til it's over. The Eagles scored a major victory last night against the Washington Redskins, renewing hopes that the Birds might just make a playoff run after all. We've got a recap of the game for you this morning, including the unexpected return of Mark Sanchez to Lincoln Financial Field. If you're going holiday shopping soon, you'll also want to read up on the many "smart toys" available this season. They may spy on your children — perhaps not a "smart" purchase after all.