It's not over 'til it's over. The Eagles scored a major victory last night against the Washington Redskins, renewing hopes that the Birds might just make a playoff run after all. We've got a recap of the game for you this morning, including the unexpected return of Mark Sanchez to Lincoln Financial Field. If you're going holiday shopping soon, you'll also want to read up on the many "smart toys" available this season. They may spy on your children — perhaps not a "smart" purchase after all.

Eagles 28, Redskins 13: Carson Wentz stars as Birds show signs of life in big NFC East win

The Eagles moved to 6-6 last night after a 28-13 win over the Washington Redskins at home, a key victory that sets up the possibility of a playoff run for the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Carson Wentz survived a few wobbles, including an interception, to pass for 306 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was Golden Tate's first for the team. During the second quarter, Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a broken fibula and none other than former Eagle Mark Sanchez came in to replace him.

The Birds now head on the road for games against Dallas, the top team in the NFC East, and the Los Angeles Rams, the top team in the NFC.

Beware the holiday ‘smart toys’ that spy on your kids

Children often talk to their dolls and stuffed animals as if they're really listening. Maybe you did, too, once upon a time.

But did your favorite teddy bear write down everything you said? This holiday season shoppers can buy "smart toys" — equipped with microphones, cameras, and the ability to collect reams of data — that consumer advocates warn pose privacy and security risks for kids.

Internet-connected playthings have been found to be particularly vulnerable to cyber attacks and security experts have shown they can be easily hacked.

Bob Brady aide Smukler found guilty on 9 of 11 counts in campaign finance case

On Monday a federal jury found U.S. Rep. Bob Brady's top political strategist Ken Smukler guilty of nine of 11 counts of flouting campaign finance laws, including during Brady's 2012 primary bid for reelection in Pennsylvania's 1st congressional district.

In the 2012 campaign, Brady's opponent abruptly withdrew after he was promised a $90,000 payoff, which jurors concluded that Smukler helped to pay. The Justice Department now has won convictions and guilty pleas against four key players in that campaign, but Brady himself was not charged.

"We must start investing in people, not in jails. Ending the cash bail system, and bringing people back so that the community can hold them, is a good place to start." — Eagles safety and criminal justice reform advocate Malcolm Jenkins on Philly's cash bail system.

Pennsylvania Ballet's Nutcracker turns 50 this year. The first dancer to take on the role of Marie in the production says it was a thrill — and a learning experience.