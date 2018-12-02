— [Markelle Fultz] to the G League and let him pile on the minutes. He needs to prove to himself that he can dominate again. Now I had hoped the Sixers would’ve kept the band together this year and just try to improve on last year working Fultz into the mix. That didn’t happen. So now it really is up to Fultz to take his career into his own hands and show that he really wants to be an NBA player. And if that means playing in the G League, that’s what should happen. And if he isn’t willing to play ball, then he needs to get traded or cut.

Sixers need to send