It sure is December. There's a chance of snow flurries in our region today and the Jersey Shore could see its first dusting of snow, too. How else do we know it's the last month of the year? Gift giving stress is upon us. Luckily, reporter Erin McCarthy is answering one of your burning questions this morning: who do you tip during the holidays, and how much? We have the answer to another question — what's ailing Sixers guard Markelle Fultz? — today, too. But it may not make Sixers fans all warm and fuzzy.