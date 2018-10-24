Are you one of the many Philadelphians lacking access to primary health care? A new report we're talking about this morning zeroes in on the health care deserts in our city and, on a more positive note, what can be done to fill them. Another health crisis facing the region, the opioid epidemic, is seeing challenges in the form of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid. Today my colleague Aubrey Whelan has a new look at how the drug took over Pennsylvania. Oh, and don't worry we do have lottery news for you.

How fentanyl, the deadly synthetic opioid, took over Pennsylvania

The opioid crisis didn't sweep through Pennsylvania overnight, but a new report reveals just how fentanyl took over the state in the last few years.

The deadly synthetic opioid is cheaper to produce than heroin and it's significantly more powerful and more addictive.

Law-enforcement officials say pure economics are driving the rise of fentanyl, and opioid users young and old are paying for it with their lives.

In Philadelphia, some neighborhoods lack access to primary health-care clinics

City officials revealed a new report Tuesday they said gives a comprehensive view of primary care across Philadelphia — and for some neighborhoods, it's not good news.

If you're living in the far northeast and southwest parts of Philadelphia, you face a significant lack of access to primary health care options.

To fill in these health care deserts, officials recommend health systems expand where the need is greatest. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health also said it's looking to open a new health care center in the northeast.

Philly-area GOP senators targeted in campaign ad on clergy abuse

The debate in the state Capitol over a bill to help victims of alleged clergy sex abuse, which the GOP-controlled chamber failed to vote on last week, is far from over.

In fact, now it's a campaign issue. Today Democrats will begin airing a television ad knocking moderate Republican senators from the Philadelphia suburbs for their inaction on a bill endorsed by Gov. Wolf, top law enforcement officials, the House of Representatives, and victim advocates.

Meanwhile, GOP candidates in our region are focusing on fear as they head into key congressional races, writes reporter Jonathan Tamari.

What you need to know today

Opinions

October 24, 2018
"If recent news reports about child sex abuse and sexual assault have taught us anything, it is to listen to the victim. The impact of child abuse and sexual assault may be felt for a lifetime, but the sooner we can listen, the sooner we can provide help, and the sooner healing can take place." Cynthia F. Figueroa, commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Human Services, on
— why it’s up to all of us to keep kids safe.

