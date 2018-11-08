This morning we're tracking news of a mass shooting at a Southern California bar overnight. Officials say at least 12 people were killed, including a law enforcement officer, after a lone gunman opened fire in the western themed bar in Thousand Oaks. The gunman also is dead. This is still a developing story and you can check Philly.com throughout the day for updates.
Take care of yourselves and each other today, folks.
A gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California Wednesday night killing at least 12 people, including a sheriff's deputy responding to 911 calls about the shooting. The gunman was found dead inside the bar.A dozen others are also reported wounded. Reports say the country dance bar was packed with hundreds of people for "college night."
The gunman has not yet been identified.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions submitted a resignation letter at President Trump's request Wednesday after more than a year of personal attacks from Trump.
Trump has inserted Matthew Whitaker, a Republican Party loyalist and until now Sessions' chief of staff, in his place. Whitaker now has authority to oversee the remainder of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, an investigation he has previously spoken publicly about stymying.
Questions remain about Philadelphia native Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's future. Rosenstein had been overseeing the special counsel's work and leaders on both sides of the aisle are concerned about what these developments mean for the probe.
If lines at the polls were longer than you remember, you have a good memory: despite the rain, turnout was brisk all over the Philly region.
What have we learned from the results so far? The backlash to President Trump is real, but his messages still resonate in some key areas, writes reporter Jonathan Tamari. It looks like gun control really did motivate voters and contributed to victories in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Nevada. And Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick defied a local blue wave in Bucks thanks to centrist messaging and a week opponent.
In the meantime, Democrat Andy Kim has claimed victory over incumbent Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur New Jersey's Third District. MacArthur, however, has not conceded.
- Do stricter gun laws keep kids safe? A new study from Stanford University Hospital says yes. In states with stringent gun laws, deaths among children and teenagers are less common.
- The Delaware Valley represents a ground zero for America's student loan crisis — and it is a crisis. Pennsylvania graduates rank No. 2 in the nation for student debt load. Delaware and New Jersey follow behind at fifth and sixth, respectively.
- A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being shot in the thigh Wednesday morning. He and his partner "interrupted a shooting" in Kensington and got into a gun battle with one of the suspects.
- President Trump's reaction to Tuesday's elections spilled into a wild Wednesday press conference in which he mocked members of his own party for losing their races and not embracing him and shouted at a CNN reporter.
- A small group of scientists, including some in Philadelphia, have a radical idea about Alzheimer's disease that bucks the research establishment: they argue that microbes might trigger the deadly form of dementia in older people.
- An alarming new Penn survey just found that one in three nurses rate patient safety at hospitals surveyed as "unfavorable," including some in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
- Good news, Eagles fans: running back Darren Sproles and right tackle Lane Johnson are expected to return from injuries to play Dallas this Sunday.
- Writer-researcher-activist Melissa Fabello may have left the popular website Everday Feminism, but she's continuing her mission of body acceptance from South Philly.
- We already know yoga is popular with adults, but new data shows it's booming among kids and teens, too. That's a lot of child's poses.
- Headed to the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival this week? These are the films you should snag tickets for.
- If you'd like to spend your time volunteering this Thanksgiving, local organizations are looking for your help — but you'll have to sign up quickly.
- Philadelphia Contemporary has been organizing some of the city's most exciting art exhibits and programs, despite not having a physical space or address. That could soon change as they eye up a move to West Philadelphia.
- Fans of former teen heartthrobs Hanson (yes, from "MMMBop") will be very jealous of reporter Bethany Ao, who talked to Taylor Hanson ahead of their upcoming Philly tour stop. They're bringing a full orchestra, too.
- Dr. Paul A. Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at CHOP, was recently confronted anti-vaccine activists at an event for his new book. Now, he writes, he wishes he had responded differently.
- In light of the Harvard affirmative action lawsuit which wrapped up last week, University of Pennsylvania professor Jonathan Zimmerman asks, why do we provide affirmative action for athletes?
- There were a few dust-ups around Philly on Election Day when bibles (used for swearing in officials) were spotted at polling locations around the city. Philadelphia Magazine has the background on what went down.
- NextCity has gone behind the scenes (or, underground as they write) with PEER Environmental, the company that helps Philly green-up its stormwater system. It's a really fascinating look at what goes on just beneath our feet when it rains.
- Sixers rookie Landry Shamet is dealing with a bit of Chik-fil-A-related hazing when the team goes to away games. Hear him tell the funny story to NBC Sports' podcast Zoo's Views.
- History buffs, listen up: The Guardian has the scoop on a new discovery that may explain how Egyptians built the pyramids. It's a fun bit of detective work.
- Not to be a downer, but you might want to read The Atlantic's article about that cute baby bear viral video before sharing it on social media. It's really a cautionary tale about drones and wildlife.
Do you remember "buck buck, "deadbox," or "kick to wickie?" Trace the history of Philly's old street games and you'll find a story of the city itself.