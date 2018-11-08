View this post on Instagram

Went out this weekend to try to capture some nice sunset and fall colors... It's was over crowded but managed at least to capture a little bit #valleyforge #nationalparkservice #valleyforgenationalpark #nps #findyourpark #getoutside #montcopa #nature #chestercountypa #visitpa #raw_country #visitphilly #ourphilly #phillyweekly #phillyunknown #just_unitedstates #pafeatured #explore_outdoors #MakeItMontco #phoenixville #phoenixvillepa #encampment #continentalarmy #marienphotography #sunset #fall #fallcolors