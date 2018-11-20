It looks like it's going to be a beautiful if chilly day in our region. Take advantage of the sun now — the forecast says Turkey Day is going to be cold. But it's not quite holiday time yet and there's still plenty to chat about this morning. Take, for instance, the latest from my colleagues Mark Fazlollah and William Bender: They dug into how a developer made a killing flipping Point Breeze properties he bought from the city, making money that should have gone to taxpayers. Or a new report from Juliana Feliciano Reyes and Jesenia De Moya Correa on the city's anti-deportation training for Latino workers.

— Aubrey Nagle

How a developer made $165,000 flipping city-owned lots with help from Councilman Kenyatta Johnson

The city's land disposition policies are always evolving, but there multiple rules in place to assure that city land is sold at fair market value, thus protecting taxpayers' interests.

But those safeguards proved useless when developer Felton Hayman wanted to purchase city properties at a fraction of their market value.

With the help of City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, a childhood friend, he pocketed $165,000 — two and a half times what he paid — by reselling properties in Point Breeze.

Why Philly hosted anti-deportation training for Latino workers

Immigrant workers, especially those who are undocumented, are among the most vulnerable in Philadelphia. They're often subject to wage theft, informal work arrangements, and unsafe conditions and their work is largely invisible.

That's why, back in May, the City of Philadelphia launched the Immigrant Workers Academy to empower and educate immigrants about their rights on the job.

In a city with the nation's most aggressive ICE office, that includes anti-deportation training.

Joel Embiid, Sixers take down Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Battling back from a 15-point first-quarter deficit, the Sixers prevailed against the Phoenix Suns to win 119-114 at home Monday night. It was the team's third straight win and their 19th straight home win.

Early on, it was all Phoenix. Devin Booker led all scorers with 37 points and the Suns had six double-digit scorers. But, after a slow start, Joel Embiid gave the Sixers their first lead in the third quarter and finished with 33 points.

The game was also a homecoming for Mikal Bridges, the Villanova and Great Valley High School star drafted by the Sixers in June before being traded to the Suns less than an hour later.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Whoa. This looks like a movie still, @9thday_ofmarch.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

November 20, 2018
Signe Wilkinson
November 20, 2018
"No SEPTA rider should be forced to pay 66 percent more per ride because the new system was poorly designed. None of the emerging flaws … are the fault of SEPTA's riders. Why should they have to pay for them?" — Lance Haver, policy director for the PA Save Our Safety Net Coalition, on how the SEPTA Key system punishes poor commuters.

What we’re reading

Sankar Sastri, a former professor at City College of New York gives an apple to one of his cows. “Sometimes, you go and feed the cows, and you whisper your problems in their ears and they get better,” he said.
Rich Schultz
Your Daily Dose of | Moo

Can being nice to cows save the world? A former college professor turned cow sanctuary owner is hoping to balance the world's karma in the Poconos.