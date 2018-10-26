Developers waste no time going after real estate in Philly's rapidly developing neighborhoods. But what happens when terrible things have happened inside a space? When it comes to one notorious Philly property, developers might have to answer that question. My colleague Christian Hetrick answered some of your questions through our election text alert service. A lot of you want to talk about this "booming economy." And Philly officials hope the city's economy will get a boost from the shift to pay-by-phone parking citywide.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Can a former doctor’s ‘House of Horrors’ sell in Philly?

Real estate moves fast in gentrifying West Philadelphia. But an abandoned building sits on Lancaster Avenue untouched. The question is — can it overcome its “House of Horrors” past?

A developer will have to answer that question soon because the city has started sheriff's sale proceedings on the former abortion clinic of Kermit Gosnell. He was arrested in 2011 and charged with killing a woman and seven babies inside the facility.

Neighbors have called for the building to be demolished to erase the memory of what happened inside. Others say the century-old building should be preserved. If no interested party petitions the sale, it could be auctioned off early next year.

Your election questions answered: The ‘booming economy’

With our new election text alert service, we’ve been able to receive questions directly from readers. Some common themes that keep popping up: the economy, jobs, and taxes.

Before hitting the polls, readers want to know what exactly makes this a "booming" economy and how has President Trump's policies contributed to growth and low unemployment numbers.

Experts tell us, for the most part, America has a strong economy — for now. But that doesn't mean everyone is benefiting from it.

Pay-by-phone parking expands in Philly

Parking and traffic congestion are obvious issues in Philly and policy shifts are looking to address both. This week, the Philadelphia Parking Authority announced that all metered parking spots in the city can now be paid using the app MeterUp.

The city argues that use of the app, instead of paying for a parking spot at a kiosk, has been on the rise. They also hope that the apps' rising payment structure will deter people from lingering in spots, opening up crowded city streets.

Officials say new parking kiosks that mirror MeterUp's payment structure could be introduced in 2019 and may not accept bills. Opponents argue that only accepting coins, cards, and phones will be an unfair burden on some residents.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Not at all, @farha_ali_photography. 👋🏾 Sign me up for more fall-like days.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we'll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

  • Along with new Flyers mascot Gritty, Philly has seen a wave of Gritty-inspired food from cheesesteaks to salads. Of course, my colleagues (myself included) had to try them all out.
  • The Phillie Phanatic is an icon, but there's one honor that Gritty has received that even the Phanatic is still waiting for.
  • Speaking of Philly icons, a local Burger King is refusing to sell BK's new Philly cheesesteak burger. But reporter Michael Klein thinks there's something fishy about their protest.
  • Scarier than yet another imitation cheesesteak is Netflix's new series "The Haunting of Hill House." Did you know a Lower Merion alum brought the star of the show — the house — to life?
  • It might be tough to believe, but a rapidly growing local beef jerky company traces its roots back to some rebellious middle school boys. And they believe that spirit is a key to their success.
  • Another growing business — scooter-sharing programs — have been waiting to get into the Philly market, but they've hit a legal roadblock. Scooter companies are still hopeful they can sway Philly officials.

Opinions

October 26, 2018
Rick McKee, The Augusta Chronicle, GA
October 26, 2018
"The same intense housing development that is sweeping Philadelphia and its inner-ring suburbs is now imperiling a collection of buildings that are as important to American history as those found around
— Independence Hall
  • With Megyn Kelly's place on Today in question, columnist Elizabeth Wellington can't help but wonder how Tamron Hall — Temple grad and the former "Today" host Kelly replaced — feels about what's happening.
  • Forget polling experts, writes columnist Maria Panaritis. She thinks it's diner staff, barbers and bartenders who know the pulse of ordinary voters — and Democrats might not like what they're hearing.

What we’re reading

  • Have you ever thought a Facebook post would land you in prison? As The Root explains, police officers across the U.S. are using fake accounts to keep an eye on people — sometimes whether they are suspected of a crime or not.
  • Robots are coming… for our jobs. Once manual jobs are being replaced by automation, but as PlanPhilly writes, workers in our city are actually well positioned to weather the storm.
  • In Philly, we know about District Attorney Larry Krasner's mission to reinvent the role of a prosecutor. It's gaining him national attention as well. The New Yorker breaks down his progressive ambition.
  • Your coffee cup might look different next year. That's because Dunkin' Donuts is changing its name to Dunkin. Vox offers some clarity as to why big corporate brands change their names despite the risks.
  • The 90's kid in me can't believe it's been 20 years since the first Now That's What I Call Music! album. The Ringer has ranked all of them. Warning: This caused some very heated debates with my colleagues.
Mel and Barbara Kornbluh ride their polka-dot-covered tandem at least two to three times per week.
AKIRA SUWA / FOR THE INQUIRER
Mel and Barbara Kornbluh ride their polka-dot-covered tandem at least two to three times per week.

Your Daily Dose of | #RelationshipGoals

Mel and Barbara Kornbluh’s tandem bike is a symbol of their life together. It’s carried them for hundreds of thousands of miles and 46 years of happy marriage.