We hope you're hungry. Food critic Craig LaBan has hundreds of local dining recommendations in his latest guide. Good luck deciding where to start. One thing that is clear is Philly's sanctuary status. What's been unclear at times is who's on board. The division between Mayor Kenney and the Trump administration is obvious. But even in Philly, not everyone agrees — leading to a confusing life in this sanctuary city. Out in Harrisburg, lawmakers considered an emotionally charged bill that would give older clergy abuse victims an avenue to sue. But yesterday's voting window came and went.

Craig LaBan’s Ultimate Dining Guide is here

The clam bake is pictured at Oyster House in Center City Philadelphia on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Tim Tai / Staff Photorapher
The clam bake is pictured at Oyster House in Center City Philadelphia on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.

My apologies if you haven't eaten today. This might make your stomach rumble just a bit.

Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan explored the Philadelphia region to deliver his latest Ultimate Dining Guide — complete with more than 200 restaurant recommendations for Philly and the suburbs.

This year is all about "The Classics." LaBan also shares his Top 25 restaurants and points out the region's next wave of top eateries. Hungry yet?

Despite sanctuary status, refuge is elusive in Philly

As far as sanctuary cities go, Philly is one of the largest thorns in the Trump administration’s side. The city won a federal lawsuit this year, shielding it from being punished for not cooperating with ICE.

An Inquirer and ProPublica investigation shows that not everyone in Philadelphia's law enforcement ranks sees this issue the way the mayor does. Life in a sanctuary city like Philly is very complex.

The Trump administration views Philly and cities like it as safe havens for "criminals." Mayor Jim Kenney says the administration's main concern is not public safety — but is instead about pandering for anti-immigrant voters.

Got a news tip about ICE enforcement? Email us at immigration@philly.com.

Pa. Senate fails to vote on clergy abuse bill

Pennsylvania lawmakers considered a bill aimed at helping older victims of clergy abuse gain the right to sue. Wednesday, the last voting day of the legislative season, came and went without a vote.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson) said he tried to gather support for a plan he believed would help victims, but the votes weren't there. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said simply that Republican leaders in the Senate "just decided to quit to go home."

The two-year legislative session ends next month. It is unlikely lawmakers will add more voting days as many shift their focus to reelection efforts.

What you need to know today

  • Officials say Pennsylvania's new prison security measures, while unprecedented, were necessary to protect staff from illness due to drug exposure. The Department of Corrections points to a drastic decrease in the number of synthetic cannabinoids that have come into prisons in recent months. But the policies placed on books, mail and family visitation have drawn scrutiny and lawsuits.
  • Notorious Philly mob boss "Skinny Joey" Merlino is headed back to prison after pleading guilty to a gambling-related charge. He will spend two years behind bars after already serving time for racketeering, conspiracy, assault and related offenses.
  • My colleague Valerie Russ penned a deeply personal piece about her hometown, Panama City, Fla., and the devastation from Hurricane Michael. The town she once knew is now lost.
  • Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, causes infertility and other health issues in women, but even some doctors haven't heard of it. Local women and thousands more across the country are fighting to raise awareness about this mysterious disease.
  • Wildfires, hurricanes, and President Trump's new trade deal could cause lumber prices to skyrocket like they did earlier this year. Why does that matter? If you're in the market for a new home, it matters a lot.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

October 18, 2018
Signe Wilkinson
October 18, 2018
"This is an age where police accountability has become more important — and more expected from civilians. The focus and the need for scrutiny and oversight are usually on local police, and Philadelphia is not alone in big cities that have a long way to go. It's time that the state police were part of that larger conversation." — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes that Pennsylvania State Police should not police themselves.
  • The #MeToo movement has taught us that there is power in survivors sharing their story, writes columnist Jenice Armstrong. But she hopes we hear domestic violence victims as well.
  • The fate of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi reminds columnist Trudy Rubin of other courageous journalists who lost their lives. She discovered one of their stories on a recent vacation in Kashmir.

Gerry Lenfest sculpture cast in bronze is shown during the Lenfest’s legacy celebration at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia, Pa. Wednesday, October 17, 2018. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Jose Moreno/Staff Photographer
Gerry Lenfest sculpture cast in bronze is shown during the Lenfest's legacy celebration at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia, Pa. Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

Your Daily Dose of | Legacy

H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest’s philanthropy forever changed Philadelphia. On Wednesday, friends, colleagues, and loved ones came together to honor his life and remember his legacy.