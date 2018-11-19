Well, the Eagles made history Sunday. It just wasn't the good kind. We've got everything you want to know (or absolutely do not want to know) about their embarrassing loss to the Saints this morning. If you would like to think about literally anything else, my colleague Andrew Maykuth's report on the reason the famed Lombardi's pizzeria never made it to Parx casino, where it planned to open, will definitely do the trick. Accusations that its owner is tied to the mob kept the prized pizza away.

Lombardi’s Pizza was set to open in Parx Casino. Then investigators alleged it had mob ties.

In May 2017, news broke that Lombardi's, which claims to be the nation's oldest pizzeria, would be part of a big expansion at Parx Casino in Bensalem.

But in December, just weeks before the doors were scheduled to open, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board moved to revoke owner Mike Giammarino's 2016 permit alleging he was associated "with reputed organized crime members," which Giammarino has challenged.

Parx paid Giammarino for his investment and opened the eatery under a new moniker, but the restaurateur is still fighting to clear his name.

Birds’ embarrassing loss is worst by defending Super Bowl champ in history

Not only does Sunday's 48-7 loss to the Saints have the honor of being the Eagles' worst loss since 2005, but it was also the largest loss by a defending Super Bowl champ in history.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was visibly frustrated after throwing three interceptions and no touchdown passes and the defense, once again, couldn't stop the run. The team's embarrassment was evident in who showed up or rather, didn't — in the locker room after the game.

To add injury to insult, the Birds lost three more starters Sunday: Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones, and Rasul Douglas all left with injuries. Next week the Giants come to Lincoln Financial Field off of a two-win "streak."

For GoFundMe scammers, the lying was easy

Last week Kate McClure, Mark D'Amico, and Johnny Bobbitt Jr. were all arrested on charges of theft and conspiracy after duping more than 14,000 donors into donating over $400,00 in a month for Bobbitt.

Before they blew through the money and turned on each other as their lies unraveled, the trio received international attention for the heart-warming story of Bobbitt's act of kindness and the GoFundMe campaign launched to pay it forward.

Now, those who fell prey to their lies are looking back on the viral story and wondering how they hid it all so well.

What you need to know today

Opinions

Opinions

November 18, 2018
Signe Wilkinson
November 18, 2018
"At a time when we face threats to our democratic institutions and competing economic models around the world, these lessons — and using them to inform America's role in the world — are more important than ever." — Sen. Chris Coons and Sen. Bob Corker on the three lessons they learned while working together across the aisle.

