You've likely heard by now about the mail bombs sent to prominent Democrats yesterday. We have the latest updates for you this morning, and surely there's more to come on the political tension the thwarted attacks have both highlighted and heightened. We're also featuring a special report today on a killing that shook Center City this summer. My colleagues have taken a deep dive into the stabbing of a local developer in Rittenhouse this July to discover the story isn't as simple as it seems. It's a must-read.

P.S. Do you have questions about how our Opinion coverage works?

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Rittenhouse Square stabbing: How two lives – and two Philadelphias – led to a fatal night

In July, a wealthy developer and a young food delivery man entered an argument over traffic in Rittenhouse. Moments later, the developer, Sean Schellenger, was dead and the delivery man, Michael White, was seen running off into the night.

After the killing shocked the neighborhood and stoked the city's racial tensions, reporters Barbara Laker, Wendy Ruderman, Chris Palmer, and Jacob Adelman began piecing together exactly what happened that night.

Their report shows the stabbing wasn't all black and white.

As political strain grows, pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN

Pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Rep. Maxine Waters, and former CIA Director John Brennan (addressed to CNN's New York offices) were intercepted by authorities Wednesday.

None of the bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt, but the targeting of several prominent Democrats and a news organization heightened political tensions just before the midterm elections.

The targets of the bombs are frequently the objects of President Trump's criticism. At a rally Wednesday night he decried political violence while calling on the media to end its "hostility."

Michael Africa of MOVE 9 paroled to wife he hasn’t seen in 40 years

On Wednesday, Michael Africa Sr., a member of the radical back-to-nature group MOVE, was paroled. He was reunited with his wife, Debbie, who was paroled in June; they had not seen each other for close to 40 years.

Both Michael and Debbie were convicted of third-degree murder alongside seven others after a 1978 police standoff during which Oficer James J. Ramp was killed. They are the first of the "MOVE 9" to be paroled.

Michael and Debbie are both are staying with their son, Michael Jr., who was born in a Philadelphia jail cell 40 years ago.

What you need to know today

  • Remember that nor'easter that might interrupt the weekend? Computer models and forecasters are saying rain and wind are headed our way as soon as Friday.
  • Reporter Holly Otterbein has taken a look at Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick ahead of next month's elections and wonders, can the self-described "centrist" survive in the Philly suburbs?
  • Pennsylvania special elections mean voters in some regions get to vote for the U.S. House twice, sometimes for different candidates. Because voting isn't already complex enough.
  • Parents of students more than 700 miles away in Kentucky are calling a New Jersey mom a hero after her calls to police about a threatening Facebook message may have prevented a school shooting there.
  • Seven children have died after being infected with a virus at a nursing center in Passaic County, New Jersey, officials said Wednesday. State health officials are continuing to investigate the outbreak.
  • A Mexican man taken into custody in January after meeting with immigration authorities in West Philly to try to resolve his status was ordered released on bond Wednesday. He'll continue to fight to remain in the U.S. with his husband.

Opinions

October 25, 2018
Signe Wilkinson
October 25, 2018
"I don't really like to go out places and wave signs, but I felt that it was important to show up for my community and be present. People seeing other people being openly proud of who they are is what makes tiny changes. I can only sit in my house for so long." — Eli Lynn, one of six attendees who shared their experiences at Philly's Rally for Trans Existence Tuesday.

The celebration after the Phillies won the World Series in 2008.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
The celebration after the Phillies won the World Series in 2008.

