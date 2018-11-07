A little groggy this a.m.? Whether you spent all night watching the results come in or decided to sleep it off, we have a recap of yesterday's elections for you this morning. The short version: Congress is split. Democrats gained control of the U.S. House (with some help from Philly) while the GOP keeps control of the Senate. And our region reelected a lot of familiar faces. But, of course, there's much more to it. This morning marks my one-year anniversary of writing this newsletter, and I'm happy to be here with you on an important day like today.