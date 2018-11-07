A little groggy this a.m.? Whether you spent all night watching the results come in or decided to sleep it off, we have a recap of yesterday's elections for you this morning. The short version: Congress is split. Democrats gained control of the U.S. House (with some help from Philly) while the GOP keeps control of the Senate. And our region reelected a lot of familiar faces. But, of course, there's much more to it. This morning marks my one-year anniversary of writing this newsletter, and I'm happy to be here with you on an important day like today.

Divided results: Democrats gain control of U.S. House — but GOP expands Senate majority

It may not have been the "blue wave" that Democrats were hoping for, but they did make significant gains nationwide, enough to take back control of the U.S. House. Meanwhile, Republicans have retained control of the Senate and extended their majority.

The House results deliver a sharp rebuke to Trump and the GOP while the Senate shows Republicans running strong in conservative, rural states, reporter Jonathan Tamari writes. So, what does that mean exactly?

A House controlled by Democrats could severely constrain the president's ability to advance major legislation. But, Republicans' expansion in the Senate will enable them to bottle up Democratic bills and continue confirming federal judges.

Tom Wolf wins Pa. governor’s race

Regionally, you'll see a lot of familiar names this morning: Pennsylvania voters once again chose Democrat Tom Wolf for governor and Democrat Bob Casey for the Senate, while New Jersey re-elected Democrat Bob Menendez to the Senate in a tight race.

In a closely watched contest, Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick held on in Bucks County's First District, surviving an election many predicted would be devastating to suburban Republicans. Pennsylvania Democrats Rep. Brendan Boyle and Rep. Dwight Evans were reelected as well.

The race in New Jersey's Third District between U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur and Democrat Andy Kim is still too close to call this morning.

Philly region’s flipped seats were key to Democratic takeover of U.S. House

In our region, Democrats picked up a handful of seats in the U.S. House including Madeleine Dean in Pennsylvania's Fourth District, Mary Gay Scanlon in the Fifth, Chrissy Houlahan in the Sixth, and Susan Wild in the Seventh, plus Jeff Van Drew in New Jersey's Second District.

In another kind of flip, those four Pennsylvania Democrats heading to the House for the first time are women, breaking up the state's all-male delegation.

Despite Democratic wins in the U.S. House and Senate, Pennsylvania's General Assembly looks like it will remain in Republican control.

Ballot questions, answered

Philadelphia voters approved a $181 million city bond. New Jersey also approved its ballot question, voting to issue $500 million in bonds, primarily for expanding vo-tech programs and school security.

Across the country: Florida voters elected to restore voting rights to more than 1 million ex-felons, Massachusetts voted to protect transgender rights, and Michigan became the first Midwest state to legalize recreational marijuana.

What you need to know today

Opinions

"I have just entered one of the few remaining truly quiet public places on earth. It's a silence so deep and powerful it almost has fragrance. Metaphors spring forth. An eel swimming in oil. Dew falling on a rose. An Iroquois canoe gliding downstream." — Writer Willian Ecenbarger on the beauty of the Amtrak quiet car.

