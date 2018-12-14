North Broad Street could be in for a renaissance. A stretch has been chosen for a federal program that aims to encourage development in low-income areas. While it may sound great on the surface, some believe it could spell disaster for long-time residents. In Allentown, the famed Cadets drum corps leaned on their long-time director for guidance, before he was accused of sexual misconduct by several members of the organization. Now, a new Inquirer investigation has unearthed more issues within the drum corps community.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Can Trump’s ‘Opportunity Zone’ tax break revive North Broad?

The stretch of Broad Street from Susquehanna to Allegheny Avenue has been selected for the Trump Administration’s Opportunity Zones program. The initiative gives tax breaks to developers who choose to build in low-income areas.

North Broad — once known for its opulent mansions — is now home to some of the city's deepest poverty rates and most violent crime. Many hope this program will lead to the infusion of cash that the corridor needs.

But not everyone is convinced. While the program does aim to revitalize low-income areas, it doesn't specify what kind of development can take place in these neighborhoods. Some see that as a potentially bad sign for long-time residents.

World’s best drum corps employed teachers disciplined for misconduct with students

In April, a scandal shook the drum corps community involving one of its most decorated leaders, George Hopkins. Twelve women told the Inquirer they were sexually harassed or abused by Hopkins and he was recently charged with sexually assaulting two of them.

A new investigation by the Inquirer found nearly a dozen cases over the last decade in which teachers who had been disciplined for misconduct with students went on to work in drum corps as instructors, administrators, or judges.

Others had records that include crimes of a sexual nature. The records paint a troubling pattern of hiring practices in an activity that draws thousands of young participants each year.

America will likely be majority-minority and Philly’s part of the trend

In 1990, people of color outnumbered white people in 10 boroughs, townships, and cities around Philadelphia. Now, 30 local municipalities are considered "majority-minority," reflecting a national trend, according to Census data.

In our region, that means local officials will increasingly face issues that arise among groups with varying cultural norms, as different communities have different needs.

Census data has also shown that poverty in the city is increasing, and the poverty rate of older Philadelphians is the highest among the country's largest cities.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

View this post on Instagram

When your squad’s got your back 🐿

A post shared by Maisy the Corgi 🐾 (@maisy_thecorgi) on

Now, that's what I call #SquadGoals. Thanks for sharing, @maisy_thecorgi.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we'll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

December 14, 2018
Signe Wilkinson
December 14, 2018
"Do I like homophobia? No. I have experienced it personally. It hurts. It has left lasting scars on my life and has hurt others far worse, when it has morphed into severe and violent bullying.
— But I don’t really care to see people publicly punished for jokes they made years ago.“ — Political consultant Albert Eisenberg on the LGBT community’s reaction to Kevin Hart hosting the Oscars.

What we’re reading

Daniel Bukstein skates over a fire, which was built with the wood from skate ramps in Bam Margera’s barn that were torn down for a remodeling project Thursday, December 13, 2018. Margo Reed / Staff Photographer
MARGO REED
Daniel Bukstein skates over a fire, which was built with the wood from skate ramps in Bam Margera’s barn that were torn down for a remodeling project Thursday, December 13, 2018. Margo Reed / Staff Photographer

Your Daily Dose of | Bam

Former reality star Bam Margera’s massive house party at his Chester County mansion Thursday was like a skater’s paradiseeven if it didn’t deliver on every promise.