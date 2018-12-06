Is it cold enough for you? Well, this morning's top stories are more likely to send a chill through the air than warm you up. My colleagues David Gambacorta, Helen Ubiñas, and Dylan Purcell report that there's a fight over overtime in the Philadelphia police homicide unit as murders rise and fewer cases are solved. Plus, new U.S. Census Bureau figures out today describe a bleak Philadelphia, one where the city has not recovered from the recession and inequality has become the norm. There is some good news, depending on your point of view: street sweeping is coming back.