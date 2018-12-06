Is it cold enough for you? Well, this morning's top stories are more likely to send a chill through the air than warm you up. My colleagues David Gambacorta, Helen Ubiñas, and Dylan Purcell report that there's a fight over overtime in the Philadelphia police homicide unit as murders rise and fewer cases are solved. Plus, new U.S. Census Bureau figures out today describe a bleak Philadelphia, one where the city has not recovered from the recession and inequality has become the norm. There is some good news, depending on your point of view: street sweeping is coming back.

More murders. Fewer cases solved. Now Philly police are fighting about overtime.

Detectives in the homicide unit of the Philadelphia Police Department typically work marathon shifts in hopes of identifying murder suspects and solving cases.

They also often earn more overtime than anyone else on the city's payroll. But in recent months, with the number of murders in the city rising to its highest point in six years, overtime spending has been cut.

The vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5. said crimes are not being solved because of it, while Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the cuts have not hurt investigations.

Street sweeping pilot program to launch this spring

Could Filthadelphia soon be a thing of the past? City officials announced Wednesday that a pilot street sweeping program will begin this spring.

The head of the Zero Waste and Litter cabinet disclosed the pilot during a segment on WHYY's Radio Times.

Details on the program are still scarce including what it will mean for parking.

New Census figures on Philly show inequality, skyrocketing white poverty

A new five-year federal survey of poverty in Philadelphia, released by the U.S. Census Bureau today, paints a grim picture of the city.

Details of the survey covering 2013 through 2017 show Philly has not recovered from the Great Recession and inequality has become the norm.

Some of the more startling takeaways include Fairhill in North Philadelphia registering a 61 percent poverty rate; poverty in Eastwick in Southwest Philadelphia actually getting worse since the recession; and white poverty exploding throughout much of the city.

What you need to know today

Happy Hanukkah! Thanks for this beautiful shot, @gerardruns.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

December 6, 2018
Signe Wilkinson
December 6, 2018
"I regret keeping my mouth shut. I know parenting is hard enough without parents judging each other, but when it comes to behavior like this, my well of tolerance is running dry. A couple years ago, my then 1-year-old daughter nearly died from getting a terrible cold that turned into a virus in her developing lungs." — Writer and small business owner Daryl Austin on why parents should keep their sick kids at home.

Sid Moszer (right), 93, shares a laugh with Gregory Segarra, 24, one of his former students at Congregation Brothers of Israel synagogue in Newtown.
( CLEM MURRAY / For the Inquirer )
Your Daily Dose of | Strength

At 93, Holocaust survivor Sidney Moszer is still teaching lessons from the Torah and his life to Jewish students in Bucks County — a calling he’s answered for nearly half a century.