View this post on Instagram

YA’LL. . . . The Prince of Darkness. The Mascot from Hell. The Muppet Maniac. He’s here to haunt your dreams. Happy Halloween. 🎃 . . . #gritty #flyers #philadelphia #philadelphiaflyers #halloween #trickortreat #ourphilly #whyilovephilly #streetart #philly #visitphilly