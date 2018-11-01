Can you believe it's already November? Turkey talk is surely on its way, but Election Day is the next "holiday" on the calendar. Some businesses are celebrating by helping their employees get to the polls next week, my colleague Ellie Silverman reports. This morning we also have an important story out of West Philly about the ripple effect Penn Alexander has had on the community. It seems a well-known pattern of development is leaving little room left for low-income residents.

Aubrey Nagle

The Penn Alexander effect: Is there any room left for low-income residents in University City?

Back in 2002, the Philadelphia School District and the University of Pennsylvania teamed up to open Penn Alexander, which has since been recognized as one of the best schools in the nation.

It's been a boon to the neighborhood but, over time, the community in the Penn Alexander catchment has lost much of its affordable housing units and home prices have tripled.

That means a pattern seen all over Philadephia is repeating once more: low-income residents are being forced out.

After Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, clients ask HIAS: ‘Am I safe?

In social media ravings he posted before killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue last week, Robert Bowers reportedly expressed anger toward HIAS.

He repeated lies suggesting Jews were funding the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico toward the U.S.

Columnist Mike Newall recently spent time at the Jewish-founded refugee resettlement agency. He found them juggling the trauma of the shootings with their everyday work helping refugees that they say have "never felt so unwelcome."

La Colombe and other companies want to help their employees vote on Election Day

La Colombe CEO Todd Carmichael says Election Day is "the day you should be late to work." His coffee chain is part of a national nonpartisan effort to make sure employees have the flexibility to get to the polls.

And Nov. 6 is coming up quickly. That day Democrats will be looking for a "blue wave" and, if it arrives, reporter Jonathan Tamari says some of the first warning signs could arrive in Harrisburg or Erie County, Pa.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania and across the country, education has become a hot topic during state elections with school funding and teacher salaries at top of mind.

What you need to know today

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Voting Is The Best Medicine
Christopher Weyant, The Boston Globe, MA
Voting Is The Best Medicine
"And if Trump, or any president, can eradicate such safeguards with the stroke of a pen, no one in America will be safe from government tyranny. African Americans know this well. Or at least we should, because it was the unequal treatment of blacks that necessitated the 14th Amendment in the first place."
— Columnist Solomon Jones calls threats to birthright citizenship an attack on African Americans.

What we’re reading

Erin Carlisle Norton of Moving Architects dance troupe works with students at Valley Day School.

Your Daily Dose of | Dance

At Valley Day School in Bucks County, a dance troupe is helping teenage girls heal wounds from trauma with dance.