We all get those annoying robocalls on what seems like a daily basis. In the battle against them, one local college student has taken matters into his own hands. We introduce you to a new kind of superhero: Robocall Avenger. If you happen to live in a rural part of Pennsylvania, you might have a different sort of problem: internet connectivity speeds in these parts of the state are slow. A Penn State study found it's even slower than most expected. Back in Philadelphia today, a conference will tackle the issues faced by the city's homeless youth — a population many of us fail to ever see.