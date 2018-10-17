We've got 20 days until the 2018 midterm elections. And with voter registration deadlines having now passed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, the focus shifts nearly entirely to how you'll vote. In our Voters Guide, you can find information on the candidates that will appear on your ballot and the issues that could help determine for whom you'll vote. With election day looming, the state legislature in Harrisburg will have its last scheduled voting day Wednesday, with a bill stemming from the Catholic Church clergy sex abuse grand jury report still being discussed. And, in sports, the Sixers got off to a rough start, falling to the Celtics in their season opener.