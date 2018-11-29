View this post on Instagram

Finally got to see the #loveparkpresent it is a beautiful display and great new holiday attraction at #LovePark Philly just keeps doing it better every year! You can also make a donation to help Philly's Parks, Donate to buy books for children, and help the Homeless. Information is located at the present. 🎁