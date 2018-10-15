It got chilly fast, didn't it? I'm certainly not complaining — though I will complain if it rains again this afternoon. If you need a little sunshine on what looks like a cloudy day, turn to this morning's top stories. First up, Philly's looking for inspiration as officials consider laws to bring a "fair workweek" (read: no unpredictable schedules) to local workers, and Seattle may have found the solution. And if you've ever wanted to know why you can't catch a break with red lights, we've got an answer for you, thanks to a reader-submitted question.

Philly’s considering a ‘fair workweek’ law, and Seattle is serving up inspiration

Back in fall 2016, Seattle passed what’s known as a “fair workweek” law mandating employers give workers their schedules two weeks in advance. And workers said “bye, bye” to unpredictable schedules.

In Seattle, workers also can refuse unscheduled hours without risking their jobs and they get extra money if they're taken off the schedule, too.

Philadelphia's City Council is hosting a hearing on its own version of the law Oct. 30, and there's a lot they can learn from Seattle's experiences — including investing in enforcement.

Feel like you hit every red light? It’s not you, but it is complicated.

Fairmount resident Jerilyn Dressler recently wrote into our Curious Philly question-and-answer forum asking why traffic lights seem so unpredictable. Sometimes the reds are long and the greens are short; sometimes they’re timed to slow you down, or they break.

If you feel personally attacked by red lights on every block, the good news is you are not cursed by the traffic gods.

It turns out, like many traffic frustrations, there's no one reason you might be plagued by red lights in Pennsylvania. It has to do with safety, ride-sharing, construction, and state municipalities.

How Pa.-based grocer Giant competes for your virtual shopping cart

If you hate going to the grocery store, you’re definitely not alone. At least, that’s what Walmart, Postmates, Jet.com, and Instacart are betting their delivery business models on.

Sure, 84 percent of adults say they've never ordered groceries online. But Philadelphia's virtual shopping carts are still up for grabs.

Peapod, a brand from Pennsylvania-based grocer Giant, wants to be your go-to and, so far, it's holding its own among other retail giants.

"I've turned my anger into conversation. I will talk about voting and the election with any human who breathes near me. I interrogate my Uber drivers and delivery people, befriend women in parking lots, commiserate with cashiers. It is impossible for me to shut up."
— Paige Wolf, one of thirteen local women who has shared why they’re angry about the state of America and, most importantly, what they’re doing about it.

